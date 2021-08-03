Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

