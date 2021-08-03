$1.15 EPS Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.24. Life Storage reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $63.99 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.