Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 6,000 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $61,911,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $73,427,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $36,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.