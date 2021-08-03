Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Connect by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $151.79 million for the quarter.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

