Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $879,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,454 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,907 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

