Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 700 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $390.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.76. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.