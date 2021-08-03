Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

