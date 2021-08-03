State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,864.42 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,132.97 and a one year high of $1,877.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,525.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,742.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

