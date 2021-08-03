State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 46,783 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trimble by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

