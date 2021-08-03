Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Update

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Surgery Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

