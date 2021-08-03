adbank Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $54,164.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00058748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.59 or 0.00801971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041427 BTC.

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

