Vonage (VG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vonage has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

