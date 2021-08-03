ArcBest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,384 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,298% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

ArcBest stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.