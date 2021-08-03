TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0% Higher This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $43.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006233 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,048,631,334 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

