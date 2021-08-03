Truist Raises The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $145.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

