Short Interest in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Drops By 14.3%

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SMTI opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.10 million, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth $7,009,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.