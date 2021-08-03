JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to “Overweight”

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 73,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.