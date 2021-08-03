Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $110.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.