Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,227 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

