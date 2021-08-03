Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,571 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

