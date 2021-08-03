Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

