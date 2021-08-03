Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20.

