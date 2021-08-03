Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

