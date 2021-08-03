Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,819 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 243,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 47,934.9% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93.

