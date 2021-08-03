TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%.

TA opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $429.52 million, a P/E ratio of 590.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

