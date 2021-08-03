Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.232 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.077-$1.101 EPS.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

