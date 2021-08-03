Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 598 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

TER stock opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

