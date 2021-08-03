Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

