Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

F stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.