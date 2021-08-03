Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Energy Fuels worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,623 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. Research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

