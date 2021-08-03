Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of XOUT stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

