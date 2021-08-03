Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

