Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Research Frontiers were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Research Frontiers Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.