Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 7,148 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 363,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

MAXR stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

