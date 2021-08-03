Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 19,233 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

FRT stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

