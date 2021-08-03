Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

