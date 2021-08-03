Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,395 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 161,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 131,185.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

