Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,484 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

