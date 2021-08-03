Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,044 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

