Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 1,135 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

