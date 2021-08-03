Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
