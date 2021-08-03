Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

