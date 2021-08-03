The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Up 29.2% in July

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.