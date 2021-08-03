20,055 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 52.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

