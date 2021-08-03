SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SFL stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.