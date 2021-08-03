Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 101,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,517,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,672 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

