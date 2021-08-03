Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

