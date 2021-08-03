Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.36 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 747,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

