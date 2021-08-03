Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,770 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.30% of First Merchants worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

