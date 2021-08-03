WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $87,044,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

Shares of WEX opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

