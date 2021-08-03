Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,602 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.94% of PDC Energy worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,908,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 308.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $297,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

